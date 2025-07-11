Elon Musk-owned social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), has reduced the prices of its subscription plans in India by up to 47%. This is the first major price cut for the company’s paid services in the country since the introduction of subscription tiers in 2023. The new pricing applies to all three plans (including Basic, Premium, and Premium+) available on both web and mobile platforms.

Under the new pricing, the Basic plan now costs ₹170 per month or ₹1,700 per year on the web, down (~ 30%) from its earlier monthly price of ₹244. The Premium plan has been reduced to ₹427 per month or ₹4,272 annually, a significant drop (~ 34%) from the previous rate of ₹650 per month. And the top-tier Premium+ plan (which offers the most advanced features) is now priced at ₹2,570 per month (~ 26% drop) or ₹26,400 per year, compared to its earlier monthly cost of ₹3,470.

For the mobile app, subscription prices have also seen significant reductions. The Premium plan, which previously cost around ₹900 per month on Android and iOS, is now available for ₹470 per month (~ 47% reduction). The Premium+ plan on Android has been brought down to ₹3,000 per month from ₹5,130, while on iOS it remains slightly higher at ₹5,000 due to Apple’s in-app purchase policies. However, the Basic plan remains unchanged at ₹170 per month across platforms.

It is important to note that prices are higher on X’s mobile apps because of in-app commission charges by Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Therefore, the company encourages users to subscribe through its website if they want to avoid these extra costs. The latest move to make subscriptions more affordable for Indian users becomes significant as the platform is estimated to have a user base of over 30 million in the country.

The timing of the development is also notable, as it comes just days after X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigned from her position, reportedly due to disagreements over the company’s direction and its increasing focus on AI development. The departure comes as the company is facing several major challenges, including a decline in overall revenue. According to data from eMarketer, X’s US ad revenue is projected to grow by 17.5% in 2025 to $1.31 billion, while global ad sales are expected to rise by 16.5% to $2.26 billion. However, despite this growth, the company still falls short compared to its performance in 2021 (when it reported ad revenue of $4.51 billion as a publicly traded company). Importantly, subscriptions continue to make up only a small portion of the platform’s total revenue.