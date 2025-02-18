Micro-blogging platform X is blocking links to Signal.me, the URL shortener used by the Signal messaging app to facilitate direct contact between users. Currently, attempts to share these links on X result in error messages indicating the content is identified as spam, harmful, or malicious. Notably, this development was first spotted by the blog, Disruptionist.

Interestingly, this restriction applies solely to Signal.me links, meanwhile other domains like Signal.org and similar services such as Telegram remain unaffected. Launched in 2014, Signal is widely utilized for secure, end-to-end encrypted communications (especially for confidential reporting and whistleblowing activities).

While the development is still not officially confirmed by X, it has impacted already posted links as well. According to the report, when users try to post any Signal.me link, they receive a failure prompt stating, “We can’t complete this request because this link has been identified by X or our partners as being potentially harmful.”

Additionally, when users try to click on a Signal.me link already shared on X, they are redirected to a warning page that states, “Warning: this link may be unsafe.”

This action aligns with X’s history of restricting third-party services. Previously, the Musk-owned platform has blocked or limited links to competitors like Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, and Substack. However, Signal is not a direct competitor to X, making this block particularly concerning for those relying on Signal for private communications.

There is one more angle related to this development. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has initiated significant changes within the US federal government. Established to identify and eliminate wasteful spending, DOGE has been actively involved in restructuring various agencies.

In an effort to reduce federal expenditures, DOGE has overseen the termination of nearly 10,000 federal employees across multiple agencies. In fact, these actions have included the closure of entire departments, such as the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The rapid and secretive nature of DOGE’s actions has led to a climate of fear and uncertainty among federal employees. Many workers are turning to encrypted messaging platforms like Signal to securely communicate with journalists and disclose potentially harmful activities within their agencies. The inability to share Signal.me links on X could hinder these secure communication channels, potentially impacting the flow of sensitive information.