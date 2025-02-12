Google has officially announced that its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025, will take place on May 20 and May 21. As in previous years, the event will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, which is located near Google’s headquarters. The event will begin with a keynote presentation by Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, at 10 AM PT.

This year, Google I/O will take place during an especially competitive period for global tech conferences. Microsoft’s Build 2025, a key developer event for Windows and cloud-based tech, is set to run from May 19 to May 22. In addition to Microsoft Build, other major tech conferences such as Nvidia’s GTC (March 17-21) and Apple’s WWDC (expected in June) are expected to reveal updates about their ventures into the broader developer landscape this year as well.

Google, like several other Big Tech companies, has been investing heavily in AI, and the upcoming keynote is likely to shed more light on the matter. Once the main keynote is finished, the tech titan will hold a developer-focused keynote as well, allowing a global audience to follow along in real-time. After the keynote addresses, attendees can participate in a variety of breakout sessions, technical workshops, and networking opportunities designed for software developers and industry professionals.

“The countdown to Google I/O begins now! Join us live on May 20 and 21 from Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and online at io.google. At I/O, you’ll learn more about Google’s newest products, technologies, and innovations in AI, Android and more. We’ll start day one with keynotes, followed by sessions, demos, networking opportunities and more continuing on day two,” the company noted in a blog post.

Google’s AI division, DeepMind, is likely to announce advancements in its generative AI tech, including updates to its Gemini platform and (possibly) new AI-powered services (take the latter with a grain of salt). Android 16, the next major version of Google’s mobile operating system, is also expected to be a focal point of the conference. The update, which has already entered beta testing, is anticipated to introduce a range of new features, including improvements in user privacy, adaptive app scaling, and enhanced AI-driven functionalities. Beyond AI and Android, the conference is also expected to include updates on Wear OS, Google Maps, and advancements in cloud computing.

Other possible announcements at Google I/O 2025 include the company’s extended reality (XR) initiatives. Google has been working on an XR platform for headsets and smart glasses, in collaboration with Qualcomm and Samsung. Last year, Samsung confirmed that it was developing a headset based on this platform, and additional details may be revealed during the conference. Google’s XR technology is expected to feature deep integration with AI, including functionalities powered by its Gemini assistant. It remains to be seen whether Google will make hardware announcements at the event as well. This year, speculation suggests that Google may unveil the Pixel 9a, a budget-friendly smartphone that could be among the first devices to launch with Android 16 pre-installed.