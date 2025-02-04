After releasing iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 on January 27, tech giant Apple has re-released iOS 18.3 for an older iPhone model — the iPhone 11. The latest iOS 18.3 build 22D64 is now available for the five-year-old iPhone series. All three models in the series – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max – are eligible for the update.

The main update initially focused on changes to Apple Intelligence. However, these changes were not accessible on the iPhone 15 and earlier models. With a few adjustments though, Apple has now released an updated version of iOS 18.3, specifically designed for the iPhone 11 series, which includes several feature updates and security fixes. The iPhone‌ 11 series though, will continue to not support ‌Apple Intelligence‌.

According to the company, iPhone 11 series users will now find a significant update in the Calculator app, which can repeat the last mathematical operation performed by the user. To use this feature, users need to tap the “equal (=)” sign twice.

In addition, this software update will fix an annoying problem where the keyboard sometimes disappears when initiating a typed Siri request. Furthermore, the Cupertino-based giant has also resolved an issue where audio playback continued until the song ended, even after closing Apple Music.

To update the iPhone 11 with the latest available iOS 18.3 update, users can download the software by visiting the “Settings” section, then selecting “General,” and finally tapping on “Software Update.”

The main update (primarily for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16) iOS 18.3 introduces Visual Intelligence support for adding events to the Calendar app and identifying plants and animals. However, the company has removed the Apple Intelligence Notification summaries for news and entertainment apps in this update, following several complaints about misleading summaries.

Interestingly, this update arrives at a time when Apple is collaborating with SpaceX and T-Mobile to bring Starlink satellite connectivity to iPhones. T-Mobile announced that it has become the first and only US wireless carrier for the world’s largest satellite-to-cell constellation in partnership with Starlink. Now, the operator has added Apple’s iPhones as eligible devices for the trials, although only those running the latest iOS 18.3 software update are compatible. Earlier, the iPhone maker revealed that around 68% of all iPhones are now running iOS 18.

Speaking of financials, Apple recently reported its fiscal first-quarter (Q1 2025) earnings. The company’s total revenue for the quarter stood at $124.3 billion, marking a 4% year-over-year increase and surpassing the estimated $124.12 billion. Its net income grew by 7.1%, reaching $36.33 billion for the period. Notably, revenue from iPhones—Apple’s flagship smartphone lineup and the company’s largest business segment—stood at $69.14 billion.