iPhone users in the United States will soon be able to use Starlink’s ‘Direct-to-Cell’ service. Apple is working with SpaceX and leading wireless network operator T-Mobile to support Starlink’s network in the latest iPhone software. Although Apple has not officially disclosed the development, billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hinted at it in his post on X today.

While replying to a post that quoted, “Apple quietly adds Starlink to iPhones in iOS 18.3,” Elon Musk stated that the existing Starlink system can handle basic internet tasks but isn’t powerful enough for smooth video streaming yet. However, he assured that the next batch of satellites will improve this capability.

“Medium-resolution images, music, and audio podcasts should work with the current generation Starlink direct-to-phone constellation. The next-generation constellation will support medium-resolution video,” he said.

Talking about Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell, the feature allows for seamless integration with existing LTE phones without the need for additional hardware, firmware updates, or specialized applications. Apple, along with T-Mobile and SpaceX, has been testing iPhones with the Starlink cell network on a trial basis, according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter. For now, these companies are primarily testing “text via satellite” using Starlink’s capabilities. However, they also plan to introduce voice calling and data features via satellite in the coming months.

Interestingly, Apple already has an in-house satellite communication service called Globalstar, but reports suggest that Starlink could serve as an alternative. Meanwhile, T-Mobile announced that it has become the first and only US wireless carrier for the world’s largest satellite-to-cell constellation in partnership with Starlink. T-Mobile postpaid customers can sign up for free to be among the first to test the service in beta mode, though registration is limited. T-Mobile will begin testing this service in early 2025, starting with texting and later expanding to voice and data, as mentioned earlier.

Speaking of how the partnership will work, if a customer is in an area without regular wireless coverage, their T-Mobile phone will connect to Starlink satellites, which act like cell towers in space. This allows customers to send and receive text messages as long as they have a clear view of the sky. For conducting trial tests of the Starlink cell network, T-Mobile and SpaceX received approval from the Federal Communications Commission in October 2024.

In the initial phase, T-Mobile only selected a few Android smartphones as eligible devices for the trials. However, the operator has now added Apple’s iPhones as well, though only those running the latest iOS 18.3 software update are compatible. The development becomes more noteworthy considering Apple recently disclosed that around 68% of all iPhones are now running iOS 18.