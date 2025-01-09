After Zomato, now Swiggy is taking the “bite” out of wait times with the launch of its new app, SNACC. The app promises quick snacks, beverages, and meals delivered in 10 to 15 minutes, and is currently available in select neighbourhoods of Bengaluru. Going forward, SNACC will be expanded to other cities in the near future.

“Introducing SNACC by Swiggy: Your Go-To for Quick Bites, Beverages and Home-Style Meals Delivered in 15 Minutes! Craving comforting home-style food or a quick snack? Swiggy SNACC brings a delightful array of freshly prepared dishes and beverages straight to your doorstep in just 15 minutes,” reads the app’s description on the Play Store.

This development comes on the heels of Zomato launching a similar venture and making a comeback into the domestic instant food delivery market (allowing users to place quick orders from nearby restaurants within a radius of 2 km). Recent years have seen a steady growth of the demand for fast food delivery services, particularly in urban centres like Bengaluru, where consumers are increasingly looking for convenience in their dining experiences. This shift is largely driven by millennials and Gen Z, who have grown accustomed to the immediacy that modern technology provides, including in the food sector.

This is where the new standalone app comes in, and SNACC is set to offer a menu that includes breakfast items, light meals, snacks, and beverages, all delivered within a short window of time. Partnerships with popular brands like Blue Tokai and The Whole Truth are featured alongside unbranded offerings sourced from third-party food providers, and the app caters to the needs of consumers who have little time to wait for food but still want access to high-quality, hassle-free meals. With the app, users will have access to all the quick-bite options, enabling them to skip the time-consuming process of browsing through extensive menus, before making their choice and placing their orders. Users in the available regions can download the SNACC app from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The launch of SNACC marks a departure from Swiggy’s established business model and “one-size-fits-all” approach, in which all of its services—including food delivery, quick commerce, hyperlocal delivery, and dining-out options—were integrated into the same app. This has made navigating Swiggy quite complex and time-consuming, and the launch of separate apps can cut down on time spent browsing the overall app. It also mirrors moves made by rivals like Zepto and Blinkit, which have developed standalone apps for their rapid food delivery services, Zepto Cafe and Blinkit Bistro, respectively. Similarly, Ola has entered the fray with Ola Dash, a service offering food delivery in 10 minutes in Bengaluru, with plans for a nationwide rollout. In addition to these players, Swiggy is also up against other emerging names like Magicpin, which recently launched magicNOW, a service offering 15-minute deliveries across six major cities.