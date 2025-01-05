The Cupertino-headquartered Apple revealed that its Q1 2025 earnings report will be released on January 30, 2025. The Q1 2025 financial results will detail Apple’s performance for the period from October to December 2024. Apple will stream the investor call on its website at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the results. The full earnings report will be released 30 minutes earlier. Meanwhile, looking back at the same quarter from the previous year – the iPhone maker reported revenue of $119.6 billion in Q1 2024, with a net profit of $33.9 billion.

Talking about the breakdown of Apple’s total revenue for fiscal Q1 2024, it is distributed across various segments. iPhone revenue stood at $69.70 billion, services revenue reached $23.12 billion, Mac revenue was $7.78 billion, iPad revenue totaled $7.02 billion, and wearables, home, and accessories revenue amounted to $11.95 billion.

Returning to the upcoming earnings report, the stats will surely be interesting, as it will provide a clear picture of the latest iPhone 16 series sales as well. Notably, in the fourth quarter (July to September) of 2024, Apple introduced new iPad Mini, Mac Mini, MacBook Pro, and iMac models. As a result, the upcoming earnings call will offer the first glimpse into the performance of these devices. The October to December quarter is also known as the holiday quarter due to Black Friday, Christmas, and New Year. This period plays a significant role in terms of sales for businesses.

This time CEO Tim Cook and Apple’s new CFO, Kevan Parekh, will present the company’s Q1 2025 earnings report. In fact, Apple also officially announces Luca Maestri’s transition from CFO to lead Corporate Services. And after 11 years at Apple, Kevin Parekh has stepped into the role of CFO. So this is going to be Parekh’s first earnings call as CFO.

The upcoming report is becoming more significant as, over the past year, Apple has been struggling in one of the world’s biggest markets – China. A recent IDC data reveals a 0.3% decline in the company’s smartphone sales in China during Q3 2024. During the same period, Huawei experienced a notable 42% surge in sales. In contrast, Apple’s revenue from China for Q3 2024 fell slightly to $15.03 billion, down from $15.08 billion in the prior year’s quarter.

The financial troubles for the company do not end there, as the iPhone maker has agreed to pay $95 million to settle the Siri privacy lawsuit. In another setback, Apple is reportedly said to have ended production of the $3,499 ‘Vision Pro’ mixed-reality headset.