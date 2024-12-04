In what would be a yet again astronomical rise for SpaceX’s valuation, the company is reportedly considering a tender offer to sell insider shares, that could value it at a staggering $350 Billion, reports Bloomberg. SpaceX’s last noted valuation, which was already quite staggering in itself, was at $210 Billion, as early as this year.

Interestingly, the development comes at a time when massive financial payouts, mostly to the tune of billions, have been difficult to get for SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Musk is finding it hard to cash in on a $56 Bn package, approved by Tesla shareholders, but declined by courts in repeated judgements. The steep $350B tag for SpaceX could once again mean Billions, even though on-paper, for Musk.

The said tender offer is still in discussion though and the details could change depending on interest from insider sellers and buyers, as per the report.

SpaceX, which was already the most valued privately held startup globally, will further look to boost that position with the $140Bn valuation jump that it expects. Musk has already seen all of his businesses rising considerably in valuations, ever since results of the US elections started coming in. He has been a staunch Trump supporter, is already a part of Government formation, and is expected to have an even greater role, despite Trump recently showing signs of differences among the two.

Tesla shares are already up by 40% since election night, even though global trend and adoption of electric vehicles hasn’t been encouraging.

SpaceX has, over an impressively short span of time, established itself as arguably one of the most advanced, agile and fast-paced space agencies globally. The company has had several ground-breaking feats to its credit, most recent of them being successful test flights of the ambitions Starship launch vehicle — Musk’s audacious plan to take humans to Mars.