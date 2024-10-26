Apple seems to be going all out on its upcoming lineup of products. From the looks of it, the Cupertino-headquartered tech titan will introduce multiple gadgets starting Monday, October 28, including a mew MacBook Pro.

“Mac your calenders! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned,” Apple’s Grek Joswiak wrote in a post on X.

According to reports, the new models of MacBook Pro will have two variants – 14-inch and 16-inch – and come equipped with the powerful M4 chipset, as well as a redesign. According to a leak by the popular Russian YouTuber Wylsacom, the base model of the MacBook Pro M4 will come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

This will be the standard configuration (marking an improvement from the previous MacBook Pro lineup, wherein the M3 chip came with only 8GB of RAM). Still, the storage configuration is expected to remain at 512GB, while its physical design is unlikely to undergo major changes. As per the unboxing video by Wylsacom, the upcoming MacBook Pro M4 was showcased in a Space Black variant and its design was similar to the existing M3 models. It is likely that the lineup will retain the classic colours of Silver and Space Grey.

In addition to this, the base 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 is expected to come with additional ports. This includes a Thunderbolt-enabled USB-C port on the right side (something that was present in the higher-end M3 Pro and M3 Max variants). Of course, the devices will come with Apple Intelligence as well, bringing Apple’s suite of AI-powered tools and services to the MacBook Pro lineup, as well as iPads and other Apple devices.

Speaking of the M4 chipset, it is more powerful compared to its predecessor. Like the M3, it is also built on the 3nm technology but comes with a core configuration that includes up to 10 cores (more than the 8 cores possessed by the M3. There are 6 efficient cores in the M4 chip as well, and is equipped with a more advanced GPU (it comes with 10 cores, as compared to the variable 8 or 10 cores that the M3 offers). The 16-inch MacBook Pro is expected to come with both the M4 Pro and M4 Max chipset.

If the new MacBook Pro devices are not enough, the company is rumored to roll out an updated Mac Mini and a refreshed iMac. In fact, the Mac Mini is said to be revamped significantly to become the smallest desktop computer in Apple’s lineup, as well as five USB-C ports. The new iMac Pro, on the other hand, is expected to roll out sometime between late 2024 and early 2025, and sport the M4 chipset as well. According to rumours, the device will sport a 32-inch display