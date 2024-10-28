We are set to see more of AI tools, that can use computers without any human guidance. Last week, it was Anthropic – with its Claude AI assistant – and now, Google has thrown its hat into the ring. The tech giant, according to a report from The Information, is now gearing up to roll out Project Jarvis, a new AI tool that will enhance the way users interact with the internet.

According to a report by The Information, Project Jarvis is a “computer-using agent” that operates specifically within the Google Chrome web browser. Google seems to have taken a page out of the popular Tony Stark AI assistant from IronMan, wherein J.A.R.V.I.S (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System) is an advanced AI assistant who helps Stark in his ventures both as the (former) CEO of Stark Industries and the superhero Iron Man. Google’s Project Jarvis is not so advanced (obviously) but will be able to automate various web-based tasks. This includes conducting research, making purchases, and booking travel arrangements.

How does Project Jarvis work? From the looks of it, it captures screenshots of the user’s screen and analyzes the images within. Then, it interprets the commands of the user to perform various tasks, such as filling out text fields or clicking buttons. Jarvis is not as immediate as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, though, and according to early reports, it takes several seconds to process each action and currently operates at a relatively slow pace.

From what we know so far, Google’s newest offering in the competitive AI landscape is powered by the company’s advanced Gemini 2.0 AI model, which provides a more intuitive interaction with web content. With Jarvis, the browsing experience is made more efficient. It will be interesting to see how Jarvis competes with similar products in the AI sector, which is swiftly getting more and more competitive as companies are mow focussing on AI-driven automation. Microsoft, a primary backer of OpenAI – is developing its Copilot Vision, while Anthropic has already made strides in this, as mentioned earlier. Furthermore, OpenAI itself is reportedly working on AI models that can interact with computers and automate tasks.

Once Jarvis rolls out, users need not worry about tasks like researching for their dissertations, or browsing online on e-commerce platforms for their favourite books, or even making travel arrangements. Jarvis will do all of that for them (and more), so that users do not need to spend hours browsing through websites, filling out forms, and comparing what options will suit them the most. The AI assistant can quickly gather information on multiple travel destinations, compile relevant data, and aid users in making informed decisions. They can simply command Jarvis to perform tasks and take over the browsing duties, no longer needing to =remember every detail or navigate multiple tabs at the same time.