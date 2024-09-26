Swiggy, as per its latest updated DRHP submitted to SEBI, is going for a massive ₹10,250 crore (~$1.25B), making it one of the biggest in the country. The issue includes a fresh issue component of ₹3750 crore while an OFS (offer for sale) component worth ₹6500 crore. Several of Swiggy’s biggest investors are expected to make a decent payout from the IPO.

Based on the noise from secondaries market, several large buyers seem to acquiring Swiggy shares at a $9-$9.3B valuation, reports MoneyControl. Swiggy’s IPO size has gradually increased over time, with first news of a ₹3750 crore IPO coming in November of last year. The size then increased to ₹5000 crore that included an OFS component. That component has now further increased, signalling market confidence in Swiggy to pull of perhaps India’s biggest tech/startup IPO on history.

Subscribe to TP Daily for updates on the latest and greatest in Tech First Name Country Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu U.S. Virgin Islands Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

India’s food delivery market, which could reach ₹2Lac crore by 2030 is pretty much a duopoly, wherein Zomato and Swiggy together command over 90% market share. Zomato was listed back in 2021, and has been on a high tide ride for the past 12-15 months, with its current market cap reaching near $30Bn. India’s stock market in general has been outperforming global benchmarks by some margin, which however, has also sent out alarm bells with market regulator suggesting huge losses for retail investors.

Investors like Accel, Coatue, Alpha Wave, Elevation, Norwest and Tencent will sell shares and reduce their ownership in the company. The Offer For Sale (OFS) would comprise 18.53 crore shares. Swiggy is additionally looking to do a pre-IPO round as well, which if happens, would result in an adjustment of the fresh issue size of the public market IPO.