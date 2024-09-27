With all major consumer electronic brands pushing hard on the AI pedal, Samsung’s push into AI has also become quite evident – take one look into the company’s newest additions to its tablet lineup. The company announced new set of tablets, and all models are obviously ‘built for AI’, coming with a dedicated AI button and Galaxy AI.

The next-generation flagship tablets are the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, and the company claims that they are “built with AI enhancements available right out of the box.” Both devices come with the anti-reflective Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays (making them suitable for use in various lighting conditions, including outdoors), a durability rating of IP68, and others. Interested users can pre-order both models, which start from $1,200 (for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra) and $999 (for the Tab S10+). Shipping begins from October 3.

What makes the newest models stand out is their deep integration of AI services and capabilities, which are specifically tailored to enhance the experience of its users. Samsung notes that the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra comes with an 18% increase in CPU and increase of 28% in its GPU when compared to its predecessor, which “enables faster and more responsive AI features.” This means that the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S10+ are powered by Samsung’s

“Galaxy AI” suite, which introduces tools such as Circle to Search, Handwriting Assist, PDF Overlay Translation, Note Assist, Sketch to Image, and more.

With these features, tasks will be simplified, and the AI suite also allows the devices to serve as home hubs for Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem, enabling users to control their connected devices through a new 3D Map View (to provide a visual overview of users’ homes) and Insight Messages. With the S10 series, users will also be able to access third-party apps such as Goodnotes directly from the devices.

“The Galaxy Tab S10 series is Samsung’s first tablet built with AI enhancements available right out of the box, and it’s the latest addition to the Galaxy AI family,” said MC Lee, VP, Head of Galaxy Ecosystems Business Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We’re proud to add to our seamless ecosystem of connected devices, bringing versatile experiences that only an AI tablet can offer through the Galaxy Tab S10 series’ blend of power and portability.”

To add to this, both the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S10+ also get a dedicated AI button on the keyboard covers of the tablets, which will allow users to swiftly access Bixby or Samsung’s Gemini for written prompts (something that makes it easier to carry out tasks). There is also a AI Dialogue Boost feature, which can amplify voices in video calls.

Coming to hardware, both the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10+ show Samsung’s preference for MediaTek’s high-end Dimensity 9300+ chipset over the Snapdragon processors of its predecessors, alongside a strong Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The Ultra model boasts a massive 14.6-inch screen with a resolution of 2960 x 1848, while the Tab S10+ comes with a 12.4-inch display at 2800 x 1752 resolution. While the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a powerhouse for multitasking – coming with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage – the Tab S10+ offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

A microSD slot is present in both models to allow users to expand their storage by up to 1.5TB. Coming to cameras, the Ultra comes with dual rear cameras, including a 13MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it boasts dual 12MP cameras, designed for high-quality video conferencing and content creation. The Tab S10+, while similar in the rear camera setup, includes only a single 12MP ultra-wide front camera. The batteries for the devices are long-lasting (11,200mAh for Ultra and 10,090mAh for the Tab S10+), and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.3.