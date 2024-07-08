The Apple Watch is rumored to be receiving a refresh for its tenth iteration. With rumors suggesting substantial upgrades, including a larger display and a thinner case, the Series 10 aims to align closely with the tech titan’s 49mm outdoorsy model, the Apple Watch Ultra.

One of the most significant upgrades in the Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to be the display size. Current rumors, supported by CAD renders, suggest that the Series 10 could feature a two-inch display, matching the size of the Apple Watch Ultra. This would represent a notable increase from previous models, providing users with a larger, more immersive viewing experience. Despite these changes, the overall design of the watch is expected to remain consistent with earlier versions, ensuring compatibility with existing watch straps. This is particularly beneficial for long-time Apple Watch users who have accumulated a variety of bands over the years.

In addition to the larger display, the Series 10 is anticipated to feature a thinner case. This design tweak aims to make the watch more comfortable to wear while maintaining its robust functionality. The sleek, thin profile could also enhance the aesthetic appeal of the device, making it both a practical and stylish accessory. However, the development of new health sensors for the Series 10 has faced significant hurdles. Two major health updates, blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection, were planned for the Series 10, but both have encountered substantial challenges.

Furthermore, the Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to receive a significant internal upgrade with the introduction of a new chip. This updated processor could potentially lay the groundwork for future AI enhancements, although specific details about these capabilities remain sparse. While the watch itself may not initially support Apple Intelligence, the new chip signifies Apple’s commitment to integrating advanced technology into its wearables. Future software updates could leverage this enhanced hardware to introduce new AI-driven features.

The blood pressure monitoring feature has struggled to meet Apple’s high standards of reliability during testing. Unlike traditional blood pressure cuffs that provide specific readings, this feature aims to establish a baseline and alert users when their blood pressure is relatively high. Despite its innovative approach, the reliability issues may delay its release. Sleep apnea detection, another highly anticipated feature, is also facing challenges. This functionality relies on blood oxygen saturation measurements, a technology currently unavailable on Apple Watches due to an ongoing patent dispute with Masimo Corp. Without the ability to measure blood oxygen levels accurately, the sleep apnea detection feature remains unattainable for the Series 10.

In addition to the Series 10, Apple is reportedly developing a more affordable version of the Apple Watch SE. To compete with Samsung’s $199 Galaxy Watch FE, this new SE model may feature a rigid plastic case, potentially reducing production costs and offering a lighter alternative to aluminum models. This move could make the Apple Watch accessible to a broader audience, further expanding its user base. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch alongside the Series 10. Although it is not anticipated to undergo significant design changes, the Ultra 3 will likely benefit from the same new chip as the Series 10. This upgrade could enhance its performance and future-proof the device for potential AI capabilities.