Google has invested approximately $350 million in Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart as part of the company’s ongoing $1 billion funding round. This move marks Google’s entry as a minority investor.

Flipkart announced Google’s investment on Friday, although the exact amount was not officially disclosed. Sources close to the deal suggest that Google’s contribution is around $350 million. This investment is a part of a larger $1 billion funding round initiated in December 2023, led by Walmart, which previously injected $600 million. The new investment values Flipkart between $35 billion and $36 billion. So far, the funding round has raised around $950 million.

The fresh capital injection from Google will likely fuel Flipkart’s expansion into quick commerce, allowing it to compete effectively in this fast-paced and highly competitive space. “As part of the latest funding round led by Walmart, Flipkart today announced that it will be adding Google as a minority investor, subject to receipt of regulatory and other customary approvals by both parties,” Flipkart noted.

And if this is not enough, as part of the investment, Google will also collaborate with Flipkart to enhance its digital infrastructure through its cloud services. Google’s cloud platform – aptly bearing the same name – offers a robust suite of cloud computing services, including data storage, analytics, and machine learning capabilities. By leveraging Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Flipkart can enhance its scalability, improve operational efficiency, and personalize the customer experience to a greater degree. For example. GCP’s data analytics tools can help Flipkart gain deeper insights into customer behavior and preferences. This information can then be used to personalize product recommendations, optimize search results, and ultimately, create a more engaging and user-friendly shopping experience.

Flipkart is currently a household name, boasting a registered user base exceeding 500 million and offering a vast product catalog encompassing over 150 million products across more than 80 categories. This extensive selection ensures that shoppers can find everything they need, from electronics and apparel to groceries and homeware, all under one virtual roof. In recent years, Flipkart has experienced impressive growth in its grocery segment, registering a staggering 1.6 times year-on-year surge. As of May 2024, 16 fulfillment centers are operational across India, boasting a combined area exceeding 9 lakh square feet. These centers are equipped to handle close to 14 lakh units and fulfill a remarkable 66,000 grocery orders daily, offering swift deliveries in over 200 cities (including major cities such as Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi)

The company, which also owns the fashion e-commerce platform Myntra, controls about 48% of the Indian e-commerce market, according to Bernstein. This strong market presence pits Flipkart against other major players like Amazon, Reliance Retail, and SoftBank-backed Meesho. And speaking of the Indian e-commerce market, it is expected to reach $133 billion by next year, driven by rapid digital adoption and increasing consumer demand. This comes even when the likes of Flipkart face stiff competition from quick-commerce and niche platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Nykaa. The Walmart-owned company also plans to launch its quick commerce service by July, targeting competition with established players like Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart.