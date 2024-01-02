In a resounding start to the new year, Bitcoin has catapulted above the $45,000 mark, achieving a pinnacle not witnessed since April 2022 – a resurgence that indicates renewed vigor within the cryptocurrency market.



Bitcoin’s recent ascent to a 21-month peak at $45,532 represents a remarkable recovery from the challenges encountered in 2022. Despite the echoes of a market downturn reverberating across the crypto industry during that period, Bitcoin demonstrated resilience by posting a substantial gain of 156% in 2023. However, it still stands below its all-time high of $69,000 recorded in November 2021 (which was followed by a steep plunge in the market capitalization of the crypto sector in 2022). Currently, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency is priced at $45,228.20.

The impact of Bitcoin’s surge isn’t confined to the primary cryptocurrency alone; it cascades through the broader crypto market. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, experienced a notable 1.2% gain, reaching $2,386.50 on Tuesday. A pivotal driver behind Bitcoin’s recent rally is the mounting speculation surrounding the potential approval of exchange-traded spot Bitcoin funds. Investors in the United States and Europe are gripped by a palpable “fear of missing out,” prompting heightened buying activity. Hayden Hughes, co-founder of social-trading platform Alpha Impact, notes a strategic influx of investments on New Year’s morning.

Investor attention remains intensely focused on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its impending decision on spot Bitcoin ETFs. While the SEC has rejected previous applications, there is growing optimism that at least some of the 13 proposed ETFs could secure approval in early January. The potential approval is perceived as a watershed moment that could significantly broaden market accessibility and attract substantial investments.

Options traders are actively engaged in speculative maneuvers, with many positioning bets on Bitcoin hitting the $50,000 milestone. The imminent January 10 deadline for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve a spot ETF has intensified this anticipation. Despite bullish predictions, some analysts exercise caution, emphasizing the necessity for “nerves of steel” to short Bitcoin in the current market climate. The positive momentum extends beyond the cryptocurrency market; traditional stocks associated with the crypto industry have witnessed pre-market rallies. Bitcoin proxy MicroStrategy surged by approximately 7.8%, while Marathon Digital and Coinbase Global experienced gains of 11% and 4.1%, respectively. These developments underscore the interconnected dynamics between Bitcoin’s performance and related stocks.