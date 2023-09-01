Elon Musk’s EV maker Tesla has introduced a revamped version of its popular Model 3 sedan, soon after it introduced affordable variants of its Model S and Model X vehicles.

This comes soon after the automaker introduced a series of price cuts of its vehicles in several markets this year, which helped it pocket a total of $2.7 billion in net income for the second quarter of the year. For the same period, the company’s revenue surged by 47% to reach $24.93 billion for the quarter. The US-based automaker also aims to make an entry into the Indian market soon – last month, it was in talks with the Centre to establish its own supply chain ecosystem in India.

The latest iteration of the Model 3 boasts of several significant enhancements, including an extended driving range and a sleeker, more polished design, and has been unveiled in a handful of markets across the world. China, the largest auto market in the world, is one of them, alongside the likes of Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Japan. And if this is not enough, the company has strategically adjusted pricing for its premium cars in both the US and China to stimulate sales and promote the adoption of EVs in the markets.

The revamped Model 3 showcases a visually appealing and more chiseled design. Notable upgrades include new LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and C-shaped LED taillights that wrap around the rear of the vehicle. Additionally, Tesla has introduced two new color options, Ultra Red and Stealth Gray, adding to the car’s overall aesthetic appeal. The wheels have also undergone a redesign, featuring a fresh, multi-spoke look. For auto enthusiasts, one of the standout features of the updated Model 3 is its substantial increase in driving range. The standard variant boasts of an impressive 606 km (377 miles) based on China’s testing standards, marking an increase of about 9% higher than its predecessor in China. It also comes with a 17-speaker sound system.

Tesla has paid close attention to interior enhancements as well. The minimalist dashboard now features a wrap-around design, accented by aluminum trims and the use of sustainable fabric materials. The cabin offers an improved in-car experience, with upgraded ambient lighting and enhanced soundproofing and air conditioning. Furthermore, passengers in the rear seats now benefit from an 8.0-inch display equipped with integrated controls. Steering-mounted controls, a feature borrowed from Tesla’s Model S and Model X, have replaced column-mounted levers, further streamlining the interior.

According to the company’s website on Friday, the revamped Model 3 will be starting at 259,900 yuan ($35,807.78) in China, marking an increase of 12% from the base rear model. According to reports, the production of the new vehicle is currently underway at Tesla’s gigafactory in Shanghai, and deliveries of the same in China are expected to commence in the fourth quarter. For the Australian market, deliveries will begin from January.