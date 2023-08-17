OpenAI, the Sam Altman company behind the massive generative AI wave sweeping across the globe, has announced an acquisition, a public announcement which is a first for the company. It has acquired Global Illumination, a New York-based startup. The financial details of this acquisition however, have been kept under wraps.

“We’re very excited for the impact they’ll have here at OpenAI,” OpenAI wrote in an official blog post. The acquisition has led to the integration of the entire team from the New York startup into OpenAI. Their collective efforts will be directed towards enhancing OpenAI’s core products, most notably ChatGPT. If you have been following us, then you are aware that the success of ChatGPT has kick-started an AI race between the likes of Meta, Microsoft, Google, and others, and witnessed advancements and investments in the rapidly-evolving AI sector.

Although the specific contributions that Global Illumination’s team will make have not been explicitly outlined, their expertise, particularly in creative tools and infrastructure, is expected to augment OpenAI’s capabilities in developing innovative AI-powered solutions. This strategic move signifies a departure from OpenAI’s traditional focus on internal research and development, hinting at a potential diversification of its offerings beyond LLM models.

OpenAI’s recent trajectory has been notably positive, thanks in part to substantial venture capital investments, including support from tech giant Microsoft. For now, the company’s efforts are geared towards increasing its revenue streams. Despite reportedly earning $30 million in revenue over the past year, OpenAI aims to boost this figure to $200 million in the current year and an ambitious $1 billion in the coming year, aligning with CEO Sam Altman’s visionary goals.

Global Illumination, founded by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon, and Joey Flynn in 2021, boasts a track record of involvement in diverse projects. With backing from venture capital firms like Paradigm, Benchmark, and Slow, the startup’s team has played pivotal roles in shaping products for influential platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Google, Pixar, and Riot Games.

Of particular note is Thomas Dimson’s role as the director of engineering at Meta’s Instagram. His oversight of discovery algorithms and contributions to critical features were instrumental in the platform’s evolution. Today, Global Illumination, merely two years old, specializes in leveraging AI to develop creative tools, digital experiences, and infrastructure. The startup’s recent introduction of Biomes, an open-source sandbox MMORPG reminiscent of the popular game Minecraft, highlights its innovative approach to technology and design.