Adding further to the already dreadful layoff situation in the global tech sector, popular developer platform GitHub, has laid off virtually its entire engineering team in India. The Microsoft-owned platform has laid off 140 employees as per reports doing the rounds on media.

These layoffs, which are not performance-based, seem to be a part of the expected 10% workforce reduction that Github had announced back in Februrary. The company had mentioned that these layoffs would be completed by quarter ending March, amid an overall restructuring exercise due to the current economic environment.

Employees impacted by these layoffs have been offered 2 months of severence pay, and have been immediately terminated.

India is a critical place for most global tech companies to hire engineering talent, with the likes of Microsoft, Apple among others having established a sizeable R&D presence in the country. This also includes automotive majors such as Mercedes-Benz, who have a sizeable tech presence in India.

Laid-off employees at GitHub have been reportedly made to sign a strict Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) in lieu of the severance benefits, added a report from business daily Mint.

Last month, the Microsoft-owned company announced it would let go of 10 per cent of its workforce to cut costs. GitHub reportedly has over 3,000 employees globally.