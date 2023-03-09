Google has announced that it will hold its annual I/O Conference on 10th of May this year. The conference, which is one of the most watched events in the tech industry, will be broadcast in front of a “limited live audience” at the historic Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California (which is just across the street from Google’s headquarters in Mountain View.

As usual, Google shared an input/output puzzle teasing its annual developer conference on the internet, and soon after users solved the puzzle, the search giant announced that it will hold the conference on May 10, so mark the date on the calendars.

For those who are interested in attending the conference, you can register to attend today for free. It will also be live streamed for those who will be unable to attend the conference in person.

The conference Is set to open with a keynote from CEO Sundar Pichai, followed by on-demand developer sessions that you will be available to watch on YouTube.

For those who are unaware, the I/O Conference is a platform where Google showcases its latest technology, products, and services to developers and tech enthusiasts from all over the world. This year’s event is expected to be no different, as Google is expected to unveil a range of exciting new products and services.

One can guess at the nature of revelations at the annual developer conference, especially since it comes at a time when the company had been intensifying its on artificial intelligence (AI). Google has been one of several companies to be at the forefront of developing these technologies, and the I/O Conference provides an opportunity for the company to share its latest innovations with the world. In this vein, it recently introduced Bard – it’s AI chatbot to provide competition to OpenAI’s ChatGPT – even though the product has revealed to be far from perfect.

Apart from Bard and other products and updates to Google’s AI ambitions, the company is likely to reveal Android 14, which is likely to come to devices in the third quarter of the year. The next iteration of Android OS – which currently powers billions of devices across the globe – has already been previewed by developers and is in beta for select Pixel smartphones.

While the company’s work on AI is likely to be the cynosure of every eye on May 10, the conference will undoubtedly unveil other products, updates, and announcements as well. Another area of focus for Google at the I/O Conference is likely to be its hardware products.

Google has been making significant investments in developing hardware products in recent years, and it is expected that Google will announce updates to these products, as well as new additions to its hardware portfolio.

There are speculations that Google will provide more information on the Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold, which has been long in the making. In fact, Google is likely to reveal information about the Pixel tablet as well. The Pixel 7a, set to be the successor of the Pixel 6a, is likely to come with a 90Hz panel with an improved in-display fingerprint sensor.

Google had introduced a host of Pixel products at it’s I/O conference last year. At that time, it revealed the design of the Pixel 7 series and the Google Pixel Watch. And last but not the least, Google is expected to hold a range of sessions and workshops aimed at helping developers to build better apps and services using Google’s tools and platforms.