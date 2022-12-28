In the latest instance of internet services taking a hit and suffering an outage, Reliance-owned Jio Fiber services were down on Wednesday. The outage, which persisted for a brief before being restored, affected users in multiple Indian cities. Moreover, several users took to social media platforms (primarily Twitter, which has been the norm for such instances) to express their displeasure. This comes soon after it was revealed that Xiaomi smartphones – the ones that support 5G connectivity – will now support Jio’s standalone 5G network.

“@JioCare internet not working since yesterday night. Not able to register a complaint on Jio Application nor customer care responding. Application states no outage,” read a tweet by a user.

As per reports, a temporary outage of Reliance Jio servers resulted in Jio Fiver services going down for a short period of time from 10 AM IST. The outage lasted for about 90 minutes, following which the services were restored. Jio Fiber is up and running at the time of the writing of this article.

When an outage is in question, the internet service tracker Downdetector is the site to go to. It highlights that users of Jio Fiber were affected by the outage in various cities across the country – such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The blackout also meant that the impacted users could not contact the company’s customer care services, which was posted on Twitter as well.

According to Downdetector, reports regarding outages of Jio Fiber carried forward from Tuesday, December 27, but it wasn’t until Wednesday that the number of reports seemed to skyrocket. The website shows that the number of reports regarding Jio outages began to climb from 10 AM IST, and within the space of an hour, over 300 users had reported the issue.

Downdetector recorded 330 user reports on Jio outages at 11:07 AM IST, and within 15 minutes, the number had climbed to 449. Since then, the number of user complaints began to decline, and after spiking again at 1:07 PM with 214 reports, continued to fall over the course of the day.

As per Downdetector, around 57% of users reported facing problems connecting to the mobile internet, while another 35% failed to get a signal on their devices. The remaining 8% mentioned facing issues on their mobile phones.