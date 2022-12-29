Even as Amazon is tightening its belt, freezing recruitment, shutting down its units, and undertaking mass layoffs, the behemoth is doubling down on investments in offering live sports content on its platforms. Adding to that, it is now reportedly working on a separate app – one that will solely offer sports content to its viewers, reports The Information.

For now, there is no word as to when Amazon will roll out the app, and the company has offered no comment on the matter so far. This app, in case it does make it to general availability, comes soon after Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed that streaming of live sports content was an area that would continue to see investments by Amazon as part of its streaming ambitions (even though cost-cutting measures would be implemented across other units and divisions).

However, do not bank on receiving the standalone app anytime soon, especially since it is possible that Amazon may ultimately shelve the plans for the app altogether. However, if Amazon continues to push investments in an area that is enjoying increased attention from Bug Tech players, then it would place a better highlight on Amazon’s sports content.

Additionally, it will make it easier for viewers to find and view sports content on an app that is created solely for that purpose – currently, it is included in the main Prime Video platform. The app will also complement the company’s efforts to double down on sports, making it less cumbersome for viewers to search for the sports content that they are looking for amidst Prime Video’s numerous titles. Considering that sports are an area that continues to be a big attraction for live viewing, it seems to be a suitable area for Amazon to concentrate on in future investments and create a new way of generating a steady stream of revenue.

Currently, Amazon has bagged exclusive streaming rights to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football, along with Premier League soccer matches in the UK, and has original sports talk shows on Prime Video. Now, it remains to be seen whether the standalone app pays dividends since the road is not without obstacles.

For one, a new app will put pressure on Amazon to add more worthwhile content to its growing library of sports content and comes at a time when the cost of sports content has gone up in recent years. YouTube, last week, reportedly agreed to pay $2.1-2.2 billion as it secured the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package.