Signzy, which provides end-to-end SaaS-based digitisation solutions to traditional banking and financial institutions, has announced raising of a fresh $26Mn Series B round. The fintech SaaS company saw Gaja Capital and its existing investors, Vertex Ventures and Arkam Ventures, participating in the round. It would use this fresh capital to enhance its ‘No-code Workflow Digitalization’ platform.

End-to-end consumer interactions at traditional institutes such as Banks and financial services, have lagged far behind what modern-age fintechs have to offer. In fact, such has been the gap, that several ‘fintech’ startups have sprouted up across the country, whose core offering is simply a more intuitive and modern customer experience and design, layered on top of traditional banking services. Some of these layers include new, better designed credit cards, fintech apps with better spending tracking etc.

Signzy, with its fintech SaaS offering, is looking to help banks and financial institutions trnasform their consumer experiences, to better compete with new-age fintechs. At the core, banks are the basis of all services that even fintechs offer, but it is the consumer experience, such as KYC etc., that has helped fintechs leapfrog banks. Signzy’s offering could change that.

“The financial services industry is undergoing a massive and multi-year digital transformation and we have only seen the tip of the iceberg so far. Signzy has seen strong adoption of its No-code product by financial services companies as they start on their once-in-a-lifetime digital transformation journey. The solution has been developed from the ground up to allow banks and financial services providers to roll out and offer fintech-like user experiences in a matter of days, not months or years.”, says Signzy Founder and CEO Ankit Ratan.

The fintech upstart provides an AI-powered No-code Workflow Digitalization’ platform, called ‘GO’, that helps financial institutes deliver seamless end-to-end experiences to their consumers. At the heart of ‘GO’, is the fact that its a no-code platform, thus helping clients get access to over 240 bespoke banking APIs, and flawlessly integrating them with their existing digital infrastructure.

These APIs span across core banking services such as Lending, credit checks, alternate data points check on consumers, income and employment checks, as well as ancillary services such as KYC, Contracting, asset authentication, fraud prevention etc.

Signzy has filed eight patents so far in the US, and nine in India, for its innovations. The company also received a US patent for banking in the metaverse earlier this year.