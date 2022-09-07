Even as we are hours away from Apple’s “Far Out” show, tech giant Google has announced the arrival of its own, hardware-focused fall event. Taking place on October 6, the Pixel hardware event is likely to launch the upcoming Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch, which the company had teased earlier.

That was at its I/O event in May, where it teased the upcoming series of its flagship phones in a video and pictures. Now, these devices – the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro – along with the Pixel Watch will officially be launched in the upcoming fall event.

Google has started sending out invites for the same, and in-case you missed it, it will be held on Thursday, October 6, from 10AM ET. For those who can attend physically, the in-person event will be held in Brooklyn, and for those who cannot, it will be livestreamed (which became the norm over the past two years).

“It’s all coming together. Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET. Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: goo.gle/events,” read a tweet by the company’s Made By Google account.

What we can expect to see at the event are further details about the upcoming products, such as availability, pricing, special features, and others. The short, ten-second clip attached to Made By Google’s tweet scrolled through several clips and videos which certainly looked to be the Pixel Watch and the successors to the Pixel 6 smartphone series.

What seemed to come as a surprise (but a welcome one) are a pair of ear buds. It remains to be seen whether it is the Pixel Buds Pro or another product with a similar design. But while additional hardware, such as additions to the Nest ecosystem, will certainly make an appearance at the fall event, the Pixel 7 devices and the Pixel Watch will be the cynosure of every eye.

Admittedly, not much has been revealed about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. What we do know, however, is that the Pro model will come with an aluminum camera bar with two cutouts on the rear, and both devices will come with the Tensor G2, a powerful next-gen chip.

This is, of course, the successor to the Google Tensor chip that emerged with the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6a, and is said to be Google’s own chip for smartphones. The company claimed that the Tensor G2 will allow the Pixel 7 smartphones to “bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition.”

As for the Pixel Watch, which will compete with the likes of the Apple Watch, Google was not entirely forthcoming about details about its smartwatch offering ahead of the launch. It is likely to leverage Wear OS, its Android operating system that is specifically designed for smartwatches and other wearables.