If you have been looking to subscribe to Zomato‘s loyalty programs, then you are in for a disappointment. The food delivery giant has confirmed that it would no longer onboard new members and merchant partners to its Pro and Pro Plus programmes. In their places, a new “experience” is in the works, as the Deepinder Goyal-run food delivery app is working with customers and restaurant partners to craft one to replace the current ones.

If you are already a member of the Pro or Plus programs, then you will be able to enjoy the perks as long as your subscription lasts, but you cannot renew or extend it.

This is the latest rejig Zomato has made into its loyalty programs, as it looks to increase customer frequency on its app and cut down on its losses.

“Thank you for being a part of the Zomato Pro program. The membership is unavailable for renewal as we are working on a new and better experience for you. We request you to check the Zomato app to stay updated on the latest offerings,” read a message by Zomato to its users who have been trying to renew their expired Pro memberships.

A spokesperson by Zomato confirmed the development, saying, “While Zomato Pro and Pro Plus have been loved tremendously by our customers and merchants, we want it to be even more beneficial, especially for the most engaged customers and merchant partners.”

“We are taking feedback and working closely with our customers and restaurant partners to craft a new program. Meanwhile, we are not onboarding new members and merchant partners to Zomato Pro and Zomato Pro Plus. While active members can continue to get their benefits as promised, they will not be able to extend/renew their memberships once their membership tenure expires,” the spokesperson added.

Zomato Pro, which replaces the erstwhile Zomato Gold membership offering, had a good run of two years, in which it managed to drive traffic to its platform and became the food tech behemoth’s flagship loyalty program.

Getting a Zomato Pro subscription will give user access to discounts when they order good online or dine out at Zomato’s partner restaurants. With a Pro membership, the delivery charge was rendered nil as well.

One year after Pro was launched, Zomato Pro Plus rolled out as a premium iteration of the Pro subscription.

In related news, Zomato decided to cap the cashback on orders placed via the co-branded credit card with RBL Bank.

The new cap is 500 Edition Cash daily. Expenditure done on Blinkit’s app (which had been acquired by Zomato earlier) has been added to the cashback scheme.