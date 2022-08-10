At the long-awaited Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung finally unveiled what many users have been looking forward to – its newest lineup of foldable smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 accompany the new smartwatches and upgrade to its Galaxy Buds Pro lineup and come with several improvements and enhancements.

“Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customization both inside and out. Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Through our unwavering focus and industry leadership, excitement for the foldables continues to grow. We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide,” he added. And looking at the market and how things look, they seem to have genuinely done that.

Here, we shall tackle Samsung’s newest additions to its foldable family:

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Powered by Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is comparatively shorter but wider (when opened) than its predecessor. It comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display panel on the inside, which also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of brightness. The outer screen is a smaller one – a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel – which comes with a 120Hz refresh rate as well.

Samsung noted that it is water-resistant and has three variants, based on how much storage it has. While all three of them will have 12GB RAM, customers can choose between 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of internal storage. The Armor Aluminum frame and the Gorilla Glass Victus+ guarding the cover display and back panel provide the device some level of protection.

What makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 unique is that it is the first device to ship with Android 12L. It also sports a 4,400mAh battery and support for 25W wired charging (and Qi wireless charging). Additionally, it comes with a new taskbar to give users a PC-like experience on the foldable, and also includes support for the S-Pen.

Coming to its cameras, the triple camera setup on the back consists of a 50MP main sensor and 30X Space Zoom lens, a 12MP ultrawide sensor with 123-degree field of view, and a third 10MP telephoto sensor. It also comes with a 10MP outer front camera (which you can use when the phone is closed) along with a 4MP inner front camera (to be used when the phone is opened).

Last but not the least, we come to the price. It starts from $1799 onwards, so it is slightly pricey. The 12GB RAM+512GB variant will cost €1,920 ($1984) while the 12GB RAM+1TB variant comes at €2,160 ($2232). You can pre-order them today and have them in three colours – Phantom Black, Beige, and Graygreen.

2. Samsung Galaxy Flip 4

Like the Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Samsung describes the device as “the ultimate self-expression tool inside and out,” and it seems to live up to the reputation. The foldable comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 2640 x 1080p resolution, while its outer screen is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 260×512p display.

Like the Fold 4, it comes in three variants, all of which come with 8GB RAM. You can choose whether to get 128GB, 256GB or 512GB in storage, and regardless of your choice, the device will sport a 3,700mAh battery to charge up to 50% in 30 minutes. It will also come with support for 25W wired and Qi wireless charging. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it will run on Android 12 as well.

Its cameras include a dual camera setup at the rear and a 10MP front camera. The ones at the back are a 12MP main camera and a second 12MP ultrawide camera with 123-degree field of view.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999, and will be available for purchase in select markets from August 26. It is available in the following colour options – bora purple, graphite, and new pink-gold and blue.