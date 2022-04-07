Tata digital’s highly touted and anticipated “super app” Tata Neu is now live on Android and iPhone for users to download. The app aims to bring multiple services like travel, groceries, medicines and finance under a single virtual roof.

With this new initiative, Tata aims to expand into the ever growing digital commerce market of India, which already has a slew of business conglomerates eyeing a pie. Reliance owned Jio Platforms and Amazon are two of the prominent ones, with Walmart-owned Flipkart also in the fray.

On review, the app seems to be rather pleasing from an aesthetic perspective, falling in line with recently popularised dark theme with a Neon-light vibe. The setup is hassle-free and quick. For an app offering a plethora of services, Tata digital team has done a phenomenal job at making the app look clutter-free and organised. The app has a dedicated interface for payments and finance, which seems to be a bit higher on the priority list. Due to the app’s UPI service, it has a built-in biometric unlock feature which supports both fingerprint and facial unclock. The rest of the services, while presented well in a tray form, are accessed via what seem to be itegrated browising windows, which does make the experience a bit chippy.

The app offers an incentive currency, which it calls “Neu Coins”. These Neu Coins are earned as a small percentage of purchases, and are valued at ₹1 per NeuCoin. They can be used to redeem offers and discounts. NeuCoins can be used on any service offered by the app, independent of how they are redeemed

Tata has also introduced a subscription service, Neu Pass, which offers exclusive discounts and a minimum of 5% of user purchase as NeuCoin.

Tata Neu currently offers services from Tata’s own brands, which include prominent names like Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, Westside.

In a LinkedIn post, Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said “Our aim is to make the lives of Indian consumers simpler and easier. The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful One Tata experience.” He also informed that more brands like Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Motors will be integrating their services on the app in the near future. “We look forward to learning continuously, to keep evolving, and meeting the needs of our consumers,” he added.

It was earlier reported that Tata Digital were testing their UPI service in close test groups. It could well be a part of the larger super app plan that is going to get unveiled going forward.

With the recently obtained title sponsorship for the Indian Premier League, Tata have started an instagram quiz campaign where users can win match tickets by answering trivia questions.