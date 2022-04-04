After Tesla’s impressive performance in the final quarter of last year, it is natural to expect similar results from the biggest player in the EV industry. While obstacles such as interruptions in the supply chain and the temporary closing of its factory in Shanghai made the quarter an “exceedingly difficult” one, it did not prevent the EV giant from delivering 310, 048 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022.

This came as Tesla opened a new factory in Brandenburg, Germany, and moved its headquarters to Austin last December.

Compared to previous quarter, tesla’s performance is a bit sub-par. But it has outperformed itself on an yearly basis. In Q4 2021, the company produced and delivered 3,05,840 vehicles and 3,08,650 vehicles respectively. Across the year, the numbers are more impressive – it produced 9,30,422 vehicles and delivered 9,36,222 vehicles in 2021. Compare that to the recently released numbers. Production of vehicles in Q1 2022 came at 305,407, which is slightly lesser than its performance in the previous quarter. However, the increase can truly be felt while comparing its performance in Q1 2021 – it delivered 184,800 electric vehicles and produced 180,338 cars.

In a press release, the company informed that it would be posting its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market closed on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. So stay tuned to receive more information then.

Impressive as these numbers are, Tesla did not exceed the estimate of 317, 000 deliveries in the first quarter of the year. According to estimates compiled by FactSet, the range of estimates (when it comes to vehicle deliveries) was from 278, 000 to 357, 000.

Breaking up its performance in the first quarter, we find that Model S and Model X vehicles made up 14, 218 vehicles, while the rest 291, 189 vehicles produced were Model 3 and Model Y. Coming to deliveries, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles once again take the lion’s share with 295, 324 deliveries, leaving the remaining 14, 724 deliveries for Model S and Model X vehicles.