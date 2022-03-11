With the pandemic accelerating the move towards the virtual world, startups aiming to capturing a pie of this newly evolved sector have flourished. And while virtual corporate solutions have existed and thrived, there is a growing need among developers and companies alike, for more custom, codeable solutions for their needs. That is a need 100ms seems to have captured on, as it announced a fresh $20Mn fundraise.

The round, which comes after a $4.5Mn seed round from October last year, was led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI). AWI is backed by DisruptAD, ADQ’s venture platform, and managed by Alpha Wave Global. The round is joined by Matrix Partners India and LocalGlobe, along with participation from existing investors Accel and Strive.vc.

Founded by former Disney executives, 100ms aims to create a more personalised, non-zoom like 1:1 experience for users. “Building and managing video infrastructure at scale is a non-trivial problem for most organizations”, said Kshitij Gupta, CEO at 100ms. “Our goal is to make it easy for businesses of all sizes to deliver deeper-than-physical live video experiences within their products in less than half-dozen lines of code”, he adds.

100ms already counts the likes of WhiteHat Jr, Circle, Paytm Insider, Frontrow, and Kutumb as its clients. The upstart claims to have witnessed over 20X growth in usage metrics over the last quarter. With this round of funding, the company aims to help developers build and deploy enterprise-class video applications in hours.