The growth of the creator community has attracted the attention of social media platforms, which have scrambled to attract and retain more and more creators.

Today, creators are more diversified in their revenue streams and earn not only from social media platforms but also directly from fans. In the case of Twitter, it is Tips, which lets users send and receive tips via links to third-party payment services on their Twitter profiles. The third-party payment services supported by Tips currently include PayPal, Venmo, and even Bitcoin. Now, another is being added to the list.

Twitter has entered into a partnership with Paytm Payments Services Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Paytm, as a payment gateway option for Tips in India. With Paytm as an option, you can tip your favorite creators with Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (its BNPL offering), debit and credit cards, net banking, and other services offered by Paytm.

According to Praveen Sharma, CEO, Paytm Payments Services, this will support the creator community with monetisation capabilities through payment solutions offered by Paytm Payment Gateway.

“We strive to offer seamless and secure digital payments to businesses and consumers. In India, millions of people already use Paytm for their everyday payments and we are excited to partner with Twitter to enable payments for Tips,” he said.

Tips first made itself known last May, when Twitter teamed up with Razorpay and launch the feature in India. At that time, Twitter was looking to work with more payment processors in the country. Later in November 2021, it was made available to all individuals above 18 years of age on iOS and Android in India.

If you have turned on Tips on your profile, then people can tap on the icon to send you money. It is a simple and easy process, and now, Paytm will be available as a payment option.

If you select that, then you will go from Twitter to the Paytm app. Then you can easily and instantly show your support to the creator(s) by sending money through any payment method, and Twitter will not take a cut. Twitter is overcoming the linguistics barrier by offering the feature in multiple Indian languages, such as Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, and Tamil.