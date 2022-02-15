Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series, the successor to the Galaxy S21 lineup, was launched just days back. The US version of the Galaxy S22 will now roll out with Google Messages as the default messaging app instead of Samsung Messages, thus accelerating the adoption of RCS (Rich Communication Services).

RCS can be termed as the successor to SMS and MMS on Android and comes with richer features such as typing indicators, read receipts, and the ability to share higher resolution photos and larger files. However, it has not grown as much as it had liked in the US, but that is now set to change.

Why would one choose Google Messages over Samsung Messages? One reason is that it comes with new features such as automated message sorting, One Time Password auto-deletion, and Google Assistant-powered attachment recommendations.

Making Google Messages the default messaging app holds for the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra as well. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with other mouth-watering features such as an in-built S-pen slot (the first Galaxy S smartphone to have that), an octa-core 4nm SoC, and a neat quad camera setup.

It is not the first that Google Messages has made an appearance in Samsung smartphones, but it is certainly the first time that it has been made the default over Samsung Messages. However, it is to be noted that the Galaxy S21 series had shipped with Google Messages as the default messaging app in Europe and other regions.

If you wish to use Samsung Messages as the messaging app, you can easily do so by switching to the app. This shift to Google Messages has been done to create what Samsung believes to be the best possible messaging experience for users, “with a richer, more engaging communication experience that is consistent across platforms,” and giving them better capabilities.