2021 seems to be the year of outages. It started from the early months of the year, and continues even as 2022 is round the corner. Outages are becoming increasingly common over the days, forming a pattern nobody really likes. Entire portions of the internet have been down several times this year.

However, it is not Amazon Web Services (AWS) which went down this time (no pun intended).

Instead, it is Fortnite, the popular battle royale shooting game, which was down for nearly seven hours, breathing the life out of the global gaming scene. This also comes after two weeks of server issues.

However, if you are looking to play Fortnite now, you can do so. The issue has been resolved and Fortnite game servers are once again up and running.

Additionally, it seems that some compensation might be in order as well – Epic Games said that it will have more details next week on what they would be doing to help users make up for their lost time.

Fortnite is not a name that is unfamiliar, given that it has over 350 million players worldwide. However, it is not exempt from facing issues such as bugs or glitches, or in this case, outages. If you are a Fortnite player, then you ran into a problem many others had been facing yesterday – the game went down for several hours.

At 11:13 PM ET, Fortnite maker Epic Games tweeted that it was looking into the problem.”Fortnite is currently unavailable and players are unable to log-in while we investigate an issue. We’ll provide more info when we have a solution to bring services back online,” it announced on its status page. It is not exactly known what caused the problem, except that stability issues were affecting the game.

Many players found it impossible to log in, and running into matchmaking errors. In fact, many saw the message “You do not have permission to play Fortnite.”

Several hours later, it tweeted at 3:10 PM ET that they were working on a fix that would bring the popular battle royale game online, and at around 6:30 PM ET, players were able to play the game again.

Fortnite is not the only one that was experiencing what the company described as a “major outage” yesterday. Fortnite maker Epic Games ran into similar problems with its gaming library, and the company was investigating issues with downloading, installing and launching games in the Library.