2021 has been an eventful year for Tesla, whether it be producing thousands of vehicles, or running into trouble with the NHTSA. Even now, the end of the year is not destined to be a mundane one for Elon Musk’s Tesla. Why? Well, the EV company has issued recalls for nearly half a million vehicles.

That’s right, Tesla is recalling over 475K (475,318 to be precise) of its vehicles to fix certain defects and issues, and this is certainly not the first time it is doing so.

It started with Tesla recalling 135,000 Model X and S vehicles in February due to faulty touchscreens, and another 12,300 Model X vehicles due to loose trim panels. Come June, and Tesla recalls 6000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. In October and November, it recalled yet more vehicles.

This time, the vehicles recalled are all Model 3 vehicles rolled out between 2017 and 2020, and certain Model S vehicles. The EV maker is recalling 356,309 Model 3 vehicles and119,009 Model S vehicles. According to Tesla, 1%% of the Model 3 vehicles will display the defect, while 14% of the recalled Model S vehicles will display the defect.

What are the issues that have made Tesla recall them in the first place? For the Model 3 vehicle, the issue is the coaxial cable that provides the backup camera’s feed to the dashboard display in the vehicle. This cable could be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying. This issue will be resolved with the replacement of the cable and the installation of a new guide protector if excessive wear is found.

As for the Model S, a factory misalignment of the front trunk latch assembly could result in the front trunk popping open while you are driving the car. According to an official filing with the NHTSA, Tesla said that “the front trunk latch assembly may be misaligned, preventing the secondary hood latch from engaging.” This issue may be resolved by repositioning the latch device at a Tesla service center.

If you have any of the above vehicles, have faced the problem, and paid to fix it before the recall, then you can seek compensation from Tesla.