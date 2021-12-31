You may remember that Google launched the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro earlier this year at its Pixel Fall Launch event. These devices had been the first to be powered by Google’s custom Tensor silicon chips.

Thus, it is of no surprise that the first major update for the two devices had been a much-anticipated one. It seems however, that we are to keep waiting in suspense. The new Pixel Feature drop, which Google had announced back on December 6, will apparently not roll out this year and is delayed, once again.

Instead, the December update has been paused. This begs the question – why?

The answer is — a bug. Present in the update, Google says that this bug was responsible for dropped phone calls and connectivity issues. Google confirmed the same in a forum post, which it deleted, and later republished. The company has identified a fix, but you will have to wait till late January for the upcoming software update to resolve the issue. The software update in January will contain all the fixes and improvements (a lot of them) that were originally planned to roll out in December.

One thing is to be noted – not many users received the update. If you are one of the few who did receive it, you might want to brace yourself for yet another month of unreliable calling.

However, you have another option, and it is no better than the previous one. If you do not want to wait for the update next year, then you can perform a factory reset as you use the Android Flash Tool and revert to the previous software version. You should, however, back up your phone before restoring to the previous software version.

“If you are not experiencing mobile connectivity issues, no action is required. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we roll out the fix,” wrote Pixel Community Manager Camille V.

One thing is for sure – this was not the news one was hoping to hear from Google on the last day of the year.