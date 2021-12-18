TikTok has made its mark as a video-focused popular social networking service, and this time, it is making the headlines for a different reason. Its platform is home to numerous food recipes and videos as the amount of food content has exploded since last year, and this time, the food could soon be coming to you.

TikTok, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts and Grubhub, is rolling out a new chain of delivery-only restaurants that will enable users to order and enjoy dishes they have seen on the platform.

However, the “TikTok Kitchen”-branded delivery-only restaurants will only be available across the US, and there is no update regarding when it will roll out worldwide, so you might want to hold your horses. This service will be rolling out next year (which is just around the corner), starting in March.

This takes viral food videos to the next level. The service will launch around 300 locations in the beginning, and TikTok has plans to open over 1000 restaurants by the end of 2022. However, this development should not be seen as TikTok’s journey into the restaurant segment but instead cashing on the platform’s wide range and the number of users across the globe.

This begs the question, what can customers order? The answer is simple – you can order from the top viral dishes on TikTok, such as the smash burger, corn ribs, pasta chips, and of course, the baked feta pasta, which has been the most searched dish of the year. Once you have placed your order, the dishes will be delivered to your door via Grubhub.

The menus and locations will be updated every quarter, so while some items might stay permanently, others will be replaced by dishes that are trending at the moment. The best thing is that creators who have inspired the dishes will not go empty-handed – they will receive credit for the dishes within the menu and will be featured prominently throughout the partnership.

The proceeds from the TikTok Kitchen sales will go to the creators who have inspired the menu items and will be used in order to encourage and assist other creators to express themselves on the platform “in keeping with TikTok’s mission to inspire creativity and bring joy to its users.”