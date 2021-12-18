Social media platforms have been in a tight race as the competition has intensified in recent times – the success of TikTok and Clubhouse has led the major social media companies to innovate and expand beyond their comfort zones into newer territories.

Instagram has been one of the social media companies to roll out numerous new features this year, and the latest is a new Profile Embed feature. This will allow you to embed a miniature version of your profile into a website. Now, you can extend your Instagram content (and profile) beyond Instagram and onto different websites.

Before you get too excited, you should note that this feature will only be available in the US (for now), and there is no news regarding when it would be rolling out to users across the globe.

Embedding is nothing new, but users have only been embedding Instagram photos or videos on third-party websites to date. Now, they can embed their profiles onto the websites as well. The feature was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who took to Twitter to announce it in a video.

“You’ve been able to embed an Instagram photo or Instagram video into a website for many years now,” Mosseri explained in the video. “This extends on that idea and allows you to embed a miniature version of your Instagram profile on a website. Maybe you want to showcase your Instagram content on a website somewhere or link to someone else’s.”

This feature will now let users link to an Instagram profile direct within a website.

Where will this help? This feature will especially be beneficial to content creators, brands, and businesses operating on Instagram to highlight their Instagram profiles on third-party websites. One can already embed their Instagram feed, and along with the option to embed their profile, will bring user-generated content from Instagram straight to the website, display their social media presence, showcase the expertise on their website, and increase the visibility of their Instagram posts.