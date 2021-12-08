In what seemed nothing short of an armageddon for some time on the internet, AWS went down for several users. And when services like AWS go down, other substantially major services go down along as well. Platforms such as Disney+, Vice, Associated Press along with several media outlets saw their websites being inaccessible.

The AWS status page read, “We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region,” the page said. “We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery. This issue is affecting the global console landing page, which is also hosted in US-EAST-1.”

Service have since been restored, and peace prevails, at least for now.

This is the second time in this year that AWS has suffered a major outage. Bake in June, something similar happened, engulfing major sites like Amazon, Reddit, Twitter and Twitch, along with news sites including the New York Times and The Guardian.