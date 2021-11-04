Ever since it came out, the social audio platform Clubhouse has been a hit – in fact, it has enabled big names such as Facebook and Twitter to launch similar features to compete with Clubhouse. As the competition has intensified (players such as Spotify, Discord, Reddit, LinkedIn, Slack, and Telegram have also leaped into the fray), Clubhouse seeks an edge that will let it stay one step ahead in the race.

It has clocked massive growth in India over the past few months, and today, it has relented to one of the most popular features demanded by users – support for local languages.

That’s right, Clubhouse is rolling out support for 13 new languages, including five Indian languages on its app to make its platform more accessible and native to the masses. From today, it will support Indian languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on Android, and it is expected to roll out on iOS soon. The other languages are French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, and Spanish.

If you have Clubhouse and selected one of the above languages, you will receive in-app prompts, descriptions, topics, notifications, and community guidelines in these languages. If you want more languages, all you have to do is wait since the company has said that they will add more languages in the future and that this is the first wave of language support.

“We’ll be adding support for iOS and additional languages soon, so that people from Mumbai and Paris to Sao Pãulo and Jakarta can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels a bit more native to them Aarthi Ramamurthy, Head of International, Clubhouse wrote.

“We have always said we are building Clubhouse for everyone and we want people to be able to experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them. This launch will make Clubhouse more native, easier to navigate, and more accessible to billions more people around the world” said Clubhouse cofounder Paul Davison.

Clubhouse, which allows users to communicate in chat rooms that accommodate large groups of people, has been working on and releasing new features in recent months. This September, it announced its first group of six Indian creators as part of its “Creator First” program, through which Clubhouse aims to help them with production and creative development, help them promote their show, and provide financial support. The company also unveiled a new app icon, featuring Indian musician, songwriter, and singer Anirudh Deshmukh.