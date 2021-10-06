Fintech and equity management solutions provider Qapita has raised $15Mn in Series A funding led by East Ventures (Growth Fund) and Vulcan Capital. Others like NYCA and other existing investors including MassMutual Ventures, Endiya Partners. Several existing angel investors across India, Singapore and Indonesia including Alto Partners, Partners of the Northstar Group, K3 Ventures, Mission Holdings, Anjali Bansal (Founder of Avaana Capital) and Sujeet Kumar (CoFounder of Udaan) also invested in this round.

Founded in September 2019 by Ravi Ravulaparthi (CEO), Lakshman Gupta (COO) and Vamsee Mohan (CTO), Qapita started with digital equity management software for private companies, particularly start-ups. However, over time, the company has entered new verticals and is looking to build a network of stakeholders in the private markets and digitally enable the private capital market transactions on its platform.

Currently, companies can manage their cap table, issue and track ESOPs and run deal scenarios right on its platform. In the near future, Qapita aims to allow its consumers to be legal DD ready, manage financial reporting and issue digital securities. The company is building more software products to provide solutions to companies as well as its investors, shareholders and employees.

Ravi Ravulaparthi, CEO and Cofounder of Qapita, said, “We are in some of the fastest growing private markets in the world. It is an incredible time to build an operating system and transaction rails for private company ownership in this region. This is about leveraging tech to enhance transparency, access, efficiency and liquidity in private markets. Team Qapita is full of gratitude to our investors, partners and well-wishers in joining us on this quest.”

The company expects value of private securities in the India-Singapore region to exceed USD 1.0-1.5 trillion. Thus, it plans to use this funding to add more products to its platform that will not only provide solutions for private companies and start-ups, but also to investors, shareholders and employees. Moreover, Qapita also plans to facilitate liquidity solutions via a digital marketplace enabling transactions for companies between their investors and employee stakeholders. With this latest round, the company will amplify its client base across Singapore, Indonesia and India.

Last but not least, the firm also plans to scale up talent across India, Indonesia and Singapore in the near future.

Willson Cuaca, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of East Ventures, shared, “East Ventures is excited to double down its investment in Qapita to build an operating system for private markets in this region. This platform can become the connective tissue between private companies, their employees, shareholders and investors on all equity related matters. The start-up ecosystem in Indonesia and the broader region is growing at a rapid pace. We are happy to accelerate the mission of Team Qapita in capturing this opportunity, starting with the support of our seed fund and continuing with the growth fund.”

According to Sateesh Andra, Managing Director at Endiya Partners, “India and the entire South-East Asia region already have a very vibrant startup ecosystem that is going to grow exponentially in the next few years with large capital inflows. Ravi, Lakshman and Vamsee are mission-focused as a team. Endiya Partners firmly believes Qapita with their comprehensive liquidity solution suite for private, high-growth companies will be the platform of choice.”