Steve Jobs is undoubtedly one of the most popular technology icons in the world, and his legacy is being carried forward by the very company he had founded back in 1976 with Steve Wozniak. Today, Apple has distinguished itself as one of the biggest technology giants in the world, and the company commemorated the tenth year of Jobs’ passing with a special homepage makeover on its website.

The makeover features a video that showcases the genius’ journey and highlights, including the launch of the first Apple Macintosh computer, the time when Jobs was made the CEO of the company, and the launch of the Apple iPhone. It also plays a famous speech by Jobs that urges everyone to follow their passion and build their own future, and includes a statement from his family and snippets from Jobs’ time at Apple.

Jobs had passed away at the age of 56 on October 5, 2011, at his Palo Alto, California home, years after suffering from neuroendocrine cancer.

“For all of Steve’s gifts, it was his power as a teacher that has endured. He taught us to be open to the beauty of the world, to be curious around new ideas, to see around the next corner, and most of all to stay humble in our own beginner’s mind. There are many things we still see through his eyes, but he also taught us to look for ourselves. He gave us equipment for living, and it has served us well. One of our greatest sources of consolation has been our association of Steve with beauty. The sight of something beautiful — a wooded hillside, a well-made object — recalls his spirit to us. Even in his years of suffering, he never lost his faith in the beauty of existence. Memory is inadequate for what is in our hearts: we miss him profoundly. We were blessed to have him as husband and father,” the statement read.

Tim Cook, who was Job’s hand-picked successor as Apple CEO, said that not a day went by that he did not think of Jobs. “He spent every day imagining a future that no one else could see and working relentlessly to bring his vision to life,” Cook said.

That Apple is one of the biggest names in the world today can largely be attributed to Jobs, whose vision elevated Apple from a fledgling company to one of the biggest tech giants. Jobs may have passed away ten years ago, but Apple continues to honor and carry on his legacy, and his name will forever shine in golden characters in the pages of history.