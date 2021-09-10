Ed tech startup Lido, one of the first companies to offer small group online learning in India’s growing K-12 sector, has raised $10Mn led by Ronnie Screwvala’s Unilazer Ventures.

For the past year and a half, ed-tech startups have been popping up like never before, thanks to the shift to remote learning caused by the pandemic. Thus, one has to wonder-how can a new startup compete against the likes of Byju’s, WhiteHat Jr., Unacademy and other behemoths in the market?

Lido differentiates itself from the herd by offering a new, more personal approach to learning. Instead of the norm of self-directed learning or large-group classes that proliferate the ed-tech sphere, Lido tries to mimic real life classes by directing study in small study groups.

While the ed-tech sphere has grown tremendously over the last few months, some parents still have doubts about this new form of learning, mainly due to the lack of individual attention. Lido’s offering can allay those fears, and thus, has a bright chance of becoming a competitor to giants of the industry.

Most Lido classes have just 6 students in them, and use a combination of AI, immersive curriculum, and gamification to ensure success for every child.

Moreover, the company also started operations in US and Canada this week, with its flagship coding program using the ‘Pair Learning’ methodology, with just two students per teacher to facilitate faster learning, deeper interactions, and real-time problem-solving. “Lido’s coding curriculum lays great focus on empowering students to combine coding with their own individual passions, to create learning experiences that are fun and memorable,” according to a statement by the company.

Speaking about the funding, Sahil Sheth, Founder and CEO, Lido Learning, said, “Lido is the first in the country to recognise the power of learning in small groups, while being enabled by technology, for faster learning and success. We’re going to use this new round of capital to ensure that our classes are accessible to students from every corner of India as well as the world. We’re going to double down on our efforts to connect students with India’s exceptionally well-qualified and dedicated teaching talent.”

Ronnie Screwvala seconds this opinion, saying, “Lido’s strategy of immersive learning and rewarding positive learning outcomes has ensured that it is best-positioned to consolidate the $15B neighbourhood tuition market.”

Now, Lido wants to continue its international expansion and enter the markets of UK, Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia in early 2022, in addition to its existing Middle-Eastern, American, and Canadian operations. This is where the new found capital will be used. Moreover, Lido Learning’s first-ever TV advertising campaign will go live during the IPL season, along with the launch of its free user app to give students access to free curriculum-aligned video content for life.