Fitness is a burning issue in today’s world, and as people are unable to go to gyms to work out, the problem becomes more challenging. One of the largest healthcare crises prevalent in modern times is the metabolic health crisis, which contributes to almost 85% of all chronic diseases. As people become more aware of how exercise and food affect their metabolic health, they are empowered to make more informed choices.

This is exactly what Ultrahuman, the metabolic fitness platform, has been doing, and today, the start-up has raised $17.5 million as part of its Series B funding round to reach its goal of helping over a billion people worldwide who suffer from metabolic health disorders.

The round included participation from Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures, and Utsav Somani’s iSeed fund, as well as marquee founders and angel investors Tiger Global’s Scott Schleifer, Sandeep Singhal, Kunal Shah, Sujeet Kumar, Deepinder Goyal, Gunjan Patidar, Gaurav Munjal, Revant Bhate, Mohit Gupta, Vikram Dhingra, and Roman Saini. The firm has raised $25 million to date and plans to utilize the proceeds from the funding round to expand geographically and improve its biomarker technology.

Ultrahuman’s biomarker tech is a revolutionary one – its commitment to making metabolic fitness accessible to millions of people globally is evident from its wearable device, which measures the user’s metabolic fitness and optimizes their exercise and nutrition based on glucose biomarkers. Launched this June, the Ultrahuman Cyborg has already garnered over a thousand people on its waitlist and records a week-over-week growth of 60%.

“By helping people understand how food and exercise affect their metabolic health, people would be able to make informed choices about what they eat and their activity levels. This approach is a geography/diet-agnostic way to help people eat and exercise better,” the company said in a statement. The firm recently joined hands with Visa to make its app accessible to all Visa credit and debit card users.

Ultrahuman founder and CEO Mohit Kumar feels that biomarker technology will change the very way the fitness and healthcare industry works. Users will be able to not only avoid chronic diseases but also make lifestyle changes that will help them improve their fitness levels for longevity and performance.

“We are excited to partner with Mohit and Vatsal, founders of Ultrahuman. We believe they can transform the way people view personal wellness globally. Their thoughtfulness around UI / design and consumer experience is inspiring. We are thrilled to back what could be a pioneering biomarker-driven global healthcare business. Their dual obsessiveness around product engineering and customer experience is already showing results in terms of product-market fit and retention,” Navroz D. Udwadia, Co-Founder, Falcon Edge Capital, said.