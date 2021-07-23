The OnePlus Nord 2 5G, the latest offering of phone-maker OnePlus in India, is all set to hit stores starting August 2021. The new models have been seen to pack some amazing features into their small bodies, and that too, at reasonable prices.

The new smartphone comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, along with a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED Display featuring a refresh rate of 90Hz. The operating system is OxygenOS 11.3, interfaced between the Android 11 OS. HDR10+ is supported, and the 4500mAh battery ensures that the product keeps working for long hours.

At the same time, its 65W fast warp charging brings down the time required to charge the model, and a 50MP IMX766 primary sensor triple rear camera allows for clearer pictures, thanks to its features such as Dual Video, Group Shot 2.0, and Nightscape Ultra. The other two cameras have an 8MP and a 2MP sensor, respectively. There is also a selfie camera (with a 32MP sensor) at the top right corner, and the aspect ratio has been set at 20:9 and the resolution is Full HD+.

The phone will be made available with three different sets of internal memory. The 8GB+128GB model will be made available from July 28, for a price of ₹29,999. Users will be able to choose between two different colors, namely, Blue and Grey. The 12GB+256GB model, on the other hand, will be available in three colors: Blue, Green, and Grey, at a price of ₹34,999. Out of these, the blue and grey versions will be sold starting July 28, while the green version will be made available from August. A third storage option, 6GB+128GB, is also being introduced.

The company has also announced, Buds Pro which will come equipped with noise canceling technology, thanks to a set of three on-board microphones on each bud, which are capable of canceling up to 40dB of the surrounding noise.

And this high functionality comes in a gorgeous two-tone, wireless design, with the in-ear portion being a beautiful matte, and the stem being glossy and slick. Dolby Atmos is supported, thanks to 11 mm drivers built into the system. Pairing occurs over Bluetooth 5.2, at a latency level 92ms.

The Buds themselves have a battery life of 10 hours, which is extendable to an additional 33 hours if one makes use of the casing. In case you don’t wish to use the case, charging can easily be brought about through USB-C or wireless charging, by means of any Qi-charger. Sweat and dust resistance is also provided.

The sale price of OnePlus Buds Pro in India has not yet been finalized, and will be revealed later.