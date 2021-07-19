This is a weird one. Captain Fresh, a B2B seafood marketplace, has raised $12Mn seed funding lead by venture capital firm Accel and existing investor Matrix Partners India.

Others like Ankur Capital and Incubate Fund also participated in the round, along with angel investors like Jitendra Gupta (Jupiter), Asish Mohapatra and Ruchi Kalra (OfBusiness), Souvik Sengupta (Infra.Market), Rajesh Yabaji (BlackBuck), Revant Bhate (Mosaic Wellness), Ramakanth Sharma (Livspace), and Amrish Rau (PayU).

Utham Gowda, Founder and CEO, Captain Fresh, said, “Over the last 24 odd months, we have iterated and fine-tuned the playbook for efficiently aggregating demand and supply, validated by a 10X growth spurt through the pandemic. We are thrilled to find ourselves at this unique intersection of a largely unsolved problem, a highly capital-efficient business model, and backed by a high-quality investor set. We are privileged to have Accel join Matrix, Ankur, Incubate, ADB Ventures, and others on our cap-table.”

Fish and seafood trading is one of the oldest businesses known to mankind. However, to date, it continues to suffer from a lack of regulation, working in an ad havoc manner. Captain Fresh aims to solve this with a combination of a digital commerce platform and a physical fulfilment layer to consistently deliver fair, efficient, and transparent purchase experiences for retailers across multiple formats.

The company makes of highly sophisticated tech solutions to smooth over the process of fish and seafood trade, by not only facilitating procurement but also implementing one of the best supply chains in the sector. Thanks to its smart solutions, Captain Fresh delivers over 20,000 kgs of fresh supplies across 50+ species sourced from more than 30 different coasts every day. Moreover, it works with more than 600 businesses across 10 Indian cities.

Now, Captain Fresh aims to use this capital to work on supply side tech, as well as expand its team. Moreover, it will also look to enter new markets, and has its eyes sight on global distribution, according to founder Utham Gowda.