This is a weird one. Captain Fresh, a B2B seafood marketplace, has raised $12Mn seed funding lead by venture capital firm Accel and existing investor Matrix Partners India.
Others like Ankur Capital and Incubate Fund also participated in the round, along with angel investors like Jitendra Gupta (Jupiter), Asish Mohapatra and Ruchi Kalra (OfBusiness), Souvik Sengupta (Infra.Market), Rajesh Yabaji (BlackBuck), Revant Bhate (Mosaic Wellness), Ramakanth Sharma (Livspace), and Amrish Rau (PayU).
Utham Gowda, Founder and CEO, Captain Fresh, said, “Over the last 24 odd months, we have iterated and fine-tuned the playbook for efficiently aggregating demand and supply, validated by a 10X growth spurt through the pandemic. We are thrilled to find ourselves at this unique intersection of a largely unsolved problem, a highly capital-efficient business model, and backed by a high-quality investor set. We are privileged to have Accel join Matrix, Ankur, Incubate, ADB Ventures, and others on our cap-table.”