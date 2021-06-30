With the sudden shift in education favoring remote learning solutions, edtech startups around the world have been flourishing like never before. India, home to the biggest edtech startup in the world-Byju’s, has seen some of the most innovative companies rise up, and today, Quizizz, a Bangalore based startup, has raised $31.5Mn in a round led by Tiger Global.

The Series B round also saw participation from Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang and existing investors Eight Roads Ventures, GSV Ventures and Nexus Venture Partners.

As the name suggests, Quizizz is a gamified learning platform that allows students to apply their knowledge to solve quizzes. It’s an innovative way for learners to keep interested in the whole learning process, especially in a world that is full of distractions.

Teachers and even the community itself, can develop quizzes on the platform, giving a more gamified experience to learning for students. However, if teachers don’t want to create an entire quiz by themselves, they can just select one that has already been posted on the platform by someone else.

Not only can teachers set up live quizzes that students have to solve in real time, the company also offers something called ‘asynchronous learning’, allowing educators to set deadlines for their students to learn whenever they want to.

And to top it all of, Quizizz also offers insights to teachers, allowing them to figure out what’s working and what’s not. These insights are available per participant, class, question and more, to ensure that the teaching process can improve as much as possible.

The platform has already expanded to over 150 countries, and is “loved by 50% of US schools”, according to the company.

Quizizz plans to use these funds to expand its team across both the U.S. and India to keep up with its growth, and form partnerships to accelerate international expansion.