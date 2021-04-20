LinkedIn has been doing a great job at creating a social media platform for workers and employers alike, and now it is looking to help Sales personnel to better target audiences and accounts, increasing their chances of securing a lead. LinkedIn has launched a brand new data analytics tool, known as the LinkedIn Sales Insights (LSI), which is aimed at providing teams and clients engaged in Sales Operations, to make use of the extensive database provided by LinkedIn, while carrying out planning regarding their sales strategies. The platform has been as the latest addition to the suite provided by the LinkedIn Sales Solutions package, and is meant for helping people engaged in Sales Operations gather the best information about potential clients and, in turn, seize the best business opportunities.

According to LinkedIn, the database will be powered by data arising from the accounts of the 740+ million users, and, much like its name, provide a decent insight into the changing sales and business sizes and prospective. This will in turn help the sales departments in channeling their resources towards targeting accounts and users which are more likely to provide them with a profitable market.

The new platform, according to its parent company, is directed at helping Sales Ops gain more knowledge about what types of accounts will be more feasible for their business, and has been designed to make it easy for them to foray into new markets, by making the relevant information available at their fingertips. Real-time data regarding key regions and territories, with special focus on specific accounts will be made possible. Moreover, the company claims that since the data provided will be powered by account users themselves, it is bound to be much more reliable, and will provide much deeper insights into the workings of such accounts, making it feasible to prioritize markets and plan business strategy, while ensuring that their sales hit the bullseye.

Announcing the news, the company also expressed its views on the new addition through the India Head of LinkedIn’s Sales Solutions, Abhai Singh, who said, “As virtual selling continues to overhaul the sales ecosystem, real-time data and insights are increasingly critical for sales planning today. With LinkedIn Sales Insights, our goal is to strengthen the buyer-seller relationship so businesses can shift their focus from ‘products they sell’ to the ‘problems they solve’. The platform will empower Sales Operations leaders with data and relationship intelligence to unlock lucrative leads and plan with ease and confidence in today’s ever-changing market.”

With the new Sales Insights platform, LinkedIn is aiming to bridge the growing gap that exists between businesses and their target audience, by helping the former take note of the accounts that are likely to be interested in their products, and allowing them to focus on them more. For achieving this, it relies on the complex network of companies, employees, employers, skills, jobs, and the like, that it has spent years to weave through its database.

This is the first time that LinkedIn has made headlines ever since the massive data leak a few days ago, and this time, it’s definitely for a good reason. The new platform, which was introduced into the markets in other countries a few months back, is much anticipated, and it remains to be seen how helpful it proves to be.