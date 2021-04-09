Earlier today, users across the globe started reporting issues with Facebook, with most being unable to operate the platform from either of their devices. Apparently, a minor configuration issue had caused the downtime, which has now been resolved, as per official statement released by the social media giant.

“A configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. We quickly investigated and resolved the issue,” Facebook said in an official statement on Twitter.

Not just the main platform, but almost all of those linked platforms were down for at least some thousand users. Both Instagram and Whatsapp too saw thousands of outage reports on outage-tracking websites.

Globally, over 154,100 outage reports on Facebook, 80,200 on Instagram and 1,300 on Whatsapp were reported on outage tracking website Downdetector.com earlier on Thursday.