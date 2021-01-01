PS5, the newest console from Sony, has emerged as not just a gaming station but a cultural phenomena. However, Indians have been unable to partake in this experience, due to the console’s India launch being delayed indefinitely. But as 2020 ends, it looks like things are looking up for Indian gamers, as Sony has finally announced that it will launch the PS5 in India on February 2.

Users can pre order the console from January 12, with a number of retailers like Amazon India, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games the Shop, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales taking up requests.

The company suggested that its supply chain has gotten better, and the effect of COVID 19 is receding.

The PS5 launched in the rest of the world in November, which infuriated Indian fans, who have been waiting for months to get their hands on the console. Sony had issued a statement saying that its local teams were working on the logistics and that it would share an update on the launch date once more information is available, asking the fans to keep an eye on the official PlayStation India channels. But apart from that, the only choice that Indians had was to get a piece from the gray market at a premium price, something that a lot of us cannot afford.

However, now users in India can finally get the device at the official price (that is, if you are lucky enough to get one in the first place). The PS5 is priced at ₹49,990 ($685) for the standard version with the disk slot, while the digital edition of the console will sell at ₹39,990 ($550).

All of this being said, it would still probably be a pain to get a unit, as even in the countries where the device has already been launched, people are finding it difficult to find one at market price due to low stocks and super high demand.