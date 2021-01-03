Tesla has emerged as the biggest automobile company in the world, but as far as actual deliveries are concerned, it is far from the top dog in the market. However, the company had set out a milestone for the year 2020, claiming that it would deliver half a million vehicles in the year. However, the announcement was made before the world knew about COVID 19 and how it would change the world. Thus, one would think that Tesla would react to this changed landscape by setting a smaller goal. However, as announced by the company today, Tesla has managed to do the impossible, and nearly complete its goal of 500,000 deliveries for the year.

According to the press release sent out by the company, the Elon Musk led automobile maker managed to deliver 499,550 cars in the year of corona, which is a massively impressive feat.

The company was able to achieve this due to a huge increase in deliveries in Q4, as it managed to send out 180,570 cars in the quarter. Compare this to Q3 and Q2, when the deliveries stood at 139,300 and 90,650 cars respectively, and it becomes clear that Tesla is finally reeling back from the effect of the pandemic.

Moreover, the automobile maker managed to produce 509,737 cars in the year.

The Model 3 and Model Y cars dominated the market, as deliveries stood at 161,650 for Q4 and 442,511 for the entire year. Model S and Model X also performed quite well, as the company managed to ship out a combined 57,039 of these cars in the year.

Thus, Tesla had a very massive 2020, but if you are bummed about the fact that it did not complete its goal, there is still hope. The company says that its delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as they “only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct.” This means that the final numbers announced during the Q4 earnings call may vary by about 0.5%.

The company is also launching in India very soon, which might help it deliver much more cars in 2021 as compared to the last year.