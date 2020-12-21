This Monday, IBM announced that it will be acquiring the Norwegian cloud consulting services provider Nordcloud. This action further advances IBM’s cloud migration and transformation capabilities, which is an important aspect of its hybrid cloud platform growth strategy. However, the financial details of the transaction have not been revealed.

Founded in 2011, Nordcloud has cloud-native experts guiding best practice, pre-empting pitfalls, providing essential technical support and steering teams through cultural change. The company provides various services to help take your business to the cloud, and has already partnered with AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

The startup has made a turnover of 50 million euros and has a workforce of 450 employees. Based in Helsinki, the capital of Finland, the firm has been determined to make businesses stronger, fitter and more agile and has established offices in 10 European countries. Over the 10 years, the Nordcloud has established itself as a pan-European leader in cloud transformation services.

“IBM’s hybrid cloud approach is very complementary with our cloud-native approach to helping clients migrate, manage and modernize in the cloud,” said Fernando Herrera, Chairman and Founder, Nordcloud. “As an experienced partner in today’s cloud ecosystems, we work with all of the public cloud providers for the good of our clients throughout Europe. I am very excited to embrace IBM’s open innovation mindset and help grow its global footprint.”

IBM sees an opportunity of $1 trillion market as more companies are adopting cloud services to facilitate their business and leasing computing resources to manage and process data. This is why the company has recently shifted its focus to cloud services, going as far as to spin off its managed infrastructure services business as a separate entity worth $19 billion.

Since becoming the CEO of IBM, Arvind Krishna has acquired at least five startup in attempt to promote the company’s cloud business, including the recent Instana acquisition and the gigantic $34 bn Red Hat deal. This acquisition is the latest example of how IBM is expanding the breadth and depth of its hybrid cloud offerings to manage complex integrations.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.