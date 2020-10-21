While many have been rooting for U.S. or China to win the 5G race, India is not very far behind, with the country’s biggest telecom operator-Jio, looking to bring the next generation of internet to the country as soon as possible. To this end, the company has partnered with U.S. tech giant Qualcomm, and is looking to develop 5G solutions in India.

Jio and Qualcomm together announced that they have achieved speeds up to 1 Gbps during tests conducted by Radisys Corporation, a company wholly owned by Jio Platforms. They were able to achieve this milestone by developing Jio 5GNR solutions with ultra-high throughputs using Qualcomm’s 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) technology, and have already tested the product with a Tier-1 carrier in the US.

Mathew Oommen, president at Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, “The development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm Technologies combined with Jio Platforms and scale provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realization of Atmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation.”

The development of 5G solutions gives more strength to Jio Infocomm, which is already the largest network provider in India. It also puts India on the map as a country facilitating the growth of 5G. The list of names on this map is quite short, and includes the likes of US, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland and Germany.

The companies said in an announcement that the work will fast-track the development and roll-out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India. The test also hints that Jio might launch its 5G products in the very near future.

Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, 4G/5G Qualcomm Technologies, said, “Qualcomm Technologies aims to deliver cutting-edge technology for virtualized, flexible and interoperable 5G infrastructure across the globe. We recently achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5G NR product, leveraging our Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms, and we look forward to expanding our efforts with Reliance Jio to enable flexible and scalable 5G RAN deployments. Ecosystem collaborations like this play a critical role in allowing operators and industry verticals to quickly and easily add 5G network coverage and capacity where and when it is needed most.”

5G technology in India would open doors to a wide array of user experiences ranging across higher data rates, low latency communications, AR and VR products, vertical IoT solutions and many more. It will equip devices supporting 5G with more enhanced digital experiences.